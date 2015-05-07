(Adds information on resuming operations)
By Philip Pullella
ROME May 7 Rome's main Fiumicino airport was
gradually reopening on Thursday after a fire badly damaged the
main international terminal building and forced the cancellation
of dozens of flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
Italy's civil aviation agency ENAC said the airport would be
operating at 50 percent of normal capacity on Friday and advised
passengers to contact airlines for information about flights.
The airport, Italy's busiest with 39 million passengers in
2014, was shut down when the blaze started in Terminal 3 just
after midnight (2200 GMT).
As services slowly resumed, travellers, some of whom had to
carry their luggage for up to a kilometre because of previous
road closures, were being sent to other terminals, where they
experienced long delays.
The fire, which one official called "very violent", sent
thick clouds of smoke billowing out of the building until
mid-morning. It was believed to have been started by a short
circuit in an electrical cabin that was under maintenance in an
area of shops, an airport official told reporters.
A police source there was no indication that the fire was
the result of arson, but an investigation was continuing.
At least three people suffered smoke inhalation, a fire
brigade official said, adding that the situation might have been
much worse had the fire broken out during the day, when the
terminal is crowded. A number of shops were seriously damaged.
"We got here and there was just a cloud of smoke and a
terrible smell, the air was so bad we couldn't breathe. There
weren't any masks or anything," said passenger Andrea Lauretti.
Alitalia, Italy's national carrier which earlier had
cancelled all flights to and from Fiumicino except some
inter-continental arrivals, said check-in procedures would be
moved to Terminal 1 until further notice.
Passengers who had arrived for early morning flights were
not allowed inside any of the terminals. The main highway
linking the airport to Rome was closed during the night and the
train service from the city centre was suspended.
ENAC said "some operations" would resume in Terminal 3 on
Friday, giving no indication of when it might be fully
operational again.
The airport is almost wholly owned by Italian infrastructure
company Atlantia. Sources said this week that Atlantia
had received expressions of interest to buy a 15 percent stake
in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma (AdR), which runs Rome's
two main airports.
(Additional reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, Antonio
Denti, Steve Scherer and Gavin Jones; Editing by Andrew Roche)