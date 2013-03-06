ROME, March 6 Italy's airline lobby said on Wednesday that it would appeal a ruling by an administrative court that upheld a plan to raise the fees they have to pay to use Rome's airports.

The fee hikes was imposed to fund improvements to Rome's two main airports, run by Aereoporti di Roma .

The Assaereo lobby said they would lead to higher costs for passengers and airlines though there will be no benefits from new infrastructure until at least 2016. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)