MILAN, Sept 27 Italy said on Thursday it could
not accept requests to provide deeply discounted energy prices
to Swiss commodities trader Glencore if it were to
agree to purchase the Italian smelter being closed by U.S.
aluminium maker Alcoa.
In a statement, the Italian Industry Ministry said
Glencore's request for a power price at the plant of no more
than 25 euros per megawatt hour could not be accepted since it
was not in line with average electricity prices in Europe.
Glencore, one of six companies eying the troubled Alcoa
smelter on the island of Sardinia, has made any offer for the
smelter conditional on the government being able to guarantee
steeply discounted power prices.
Closure of the plant would be a heavy blow for Sardinia
which has a 15 percent unemployment rate, well above the
national average.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government has come under
intense pressure from trade unions to secure a deal at a time of
austerity.
The ministry, citing a letter sent by junior minister
Claudio De Vincenti to Glencore, said the 35 euros/MWh
previously proposed by the government was a price that was in
line with the European average.
The current cost of power for Italian consumers is around 70
euros/MWh.
The ministry said it was ready to help Glencore in talks
with energy suppliers, adding it hoped the Swiss group "would
finally launch talks with Alcoa for the acquisition of the
plant".
Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, has decided to
shut the plant, blaming high energy costs for undermining its
competitiveness.
But it has pledged to maintain the plant for a year in case
a buyer comes forward.