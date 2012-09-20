By Francesca Piscioneri and Alberto Sisto
ROME, Sept 20 Two more potential buyers have
emerged for an Italian plant being closed by U.S. aluminum maker
Alcoa, a source said on Thursday, bringing the total
number of suitors to six and raising hopes of a rescue deal that
could save more than 500 jobs.
Alcoa has decided to shut its smelter in Sardinia, an island
blighted by high unemployment and slow economic growth, blaming
high power prices for undermining its competitiveness.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government is under
intense pressure from unions to secure a deal at a time of
austerity and deep economic recession.
"There are two other groups that expressed an interest to
the government late last night," a government source said on
Thursday, without providing any names.
The source said one was a German fund and one was an
Australian group.
Swiss companies Glencore and Klesch as well as
Italian wind power company Kite Gen Research and a Chinese
company have previously expressed an interest of one.
"The Chinese are sitting on the fence. They wrote a letter
to Alcoa but it would appear their interest has cooled," the
government source said.
On Wednesday, a Sardinian official said commodities trader
Glencore was expected to present a letter of intent to buy the
plant in 10 to 15 days.
Glencore's interest is conditional on the government being
able to guarantee steeply discounted power prices at the plant.
Asked if Europe might block such a discounted price scheme,
Sardinia's president Ugo Cappellacci said he had spoken to EU
Commission Vice President Antonio Tajani.
"We have reason to believe a yes will arrive," he said.
Alcoa was not immediately reachable for a comment.