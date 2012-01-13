* Rome asks Alcoa to stop pre-closing procedure at
Portovesme
* Alcoa says will not accept delays in closing Portovesme
* Alcoa will not close Fusina mill near Venice
ROME, Jan 13 U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa
said on Friday it will push ahead with its plans to close
a smelter in Italy, rejecting Rome's calls to keep operations
on the island of Sardinia running as a battle around the
struggling plant heated up.
Alcoa said on Monday it planned to close its Portovesme
smelter in Italy and slash output at two Spanish smelters, part
of a broader effort by the U.S. aluminum producer to cut its
global output by 12 percent and reduce costs.
On Friday, the government asked Alcoa to suspend a
collective dismissal procedure, known as mobilita in Italian,
which usually leads to closing a business, and instead offered
to work together to find alternative solutions, the industry
ministry said in a statement.
But Alcoa has rejected such proposals and confirmed its
decision to close Portovesme on the island of Sardinia.
"We just could not accept a delay, so we have rejected this
proposal to delay the beginning of the mobilita procedure. We
consider the procedure to have begun," Alessandro Profili, in
charge of European affairs at Alcoa, told Reuters after a
government meeting.
Alcoa's decision has run into fierce opposition from labour
unions and authorities of Sardinia who say it would cost the
jobs of about 1,500 people linked to the plant directly and
indirectly and would deal a heavy blow to the island's economy.
"The rules of the game are not only those set by financial
markets but also those which oblige (companies) to do business
respecting economic and social impact on the country,"
Sardinia's President Ugo Cappellacci said in a statement adding
he was "dismayed by Alcoa's unreasonable attitude".
Trade unions present at the meeting condemned Alcoa's
rejection of the government proposals and said they were getting
ready for protest actions.
"The government has shown an intention to look for possible
solutions linked to energy costs," Luigi Barra, a representative
of Cisl union, told reporters after the meeting in Rome.
Alcoa's Profili said high electricity costs were not the
only reason to close down the Portovesme smelter, one of the
most expensive plants in the group.
"Energy is the big point but it's not only that. There are
some structural deficiencies at Portovesme ... We just do not
find some of the services and materials in Sardinia anymore.
Everything has to be brought in and it adds to the costs," he
said.
The government has understood Alcoa's decision and wanted to
mitigate the social impact of the closure, Profili said.
"We also want to mitigate the social impact but we want to
do it in the framework of the mobilita procedure," he said.
But the industry ministry said Alcoa's rejection of its
proposal was "inexplicable" and the company was turning its back
on a special decree the government passed in 2010 offering
favourable power supply conditions to some industrial consumers
to convince Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working.
Profili said Alcoa was not planning to close another Italian
plant, the Fusina rolling mill near Venice, which is well
integrated in the group.
"Nothing is going to happen to Fusina," he said.
An Italian industry body has said closure of Portovesme, the
country's only producer of primary metal, would hit
competitiveness of the national aluminium industry.
