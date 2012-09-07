ROME, Sept 7 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc.
said on Friday it had received no new expressions of interest
for its Sardinian smelter, denying Italian government claims
that two different groups were looking at saving the plant from
closure.
"Since Aug. 1 we have not received any new and concrete
expressions of interest by potential buyers," Alcoa said in a
written statement.
Italy's industry ministry said on Aug. 31 that Swiss-based
commodities and mining group Glencore was mulling
taking over the smelter, and this week a government official
said a U.S. multinational had sent a letter of interest.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government is under intense
pressure from labour unions to save the unprofitable factory.
The Alcoa factory on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia
employs some 500 workers with a further 1,000 directly depending
on the plant.
Three of the smelter's workers spent a third night camped on
top of a 60-metre (197-fooot) water tower at the factory to
protest against its gradual shutdown.
Closure of the plant, a major employer on Sardinia, would be
a heavy blow for the island, already beset by 15 percent
unemployment.
Alcoa said the shutdown, which started on Sept. 1, would
continue, but that the smelter would be maintained for another
year "ready to be restarted by another operator, if one comes
forward," according to the statement on Friday.
Italian officials, labour unions and Alcoa are scheduled to
meet in Rome on Monday to discuss the plant's closure, and any
possible offers.