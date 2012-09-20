ROME, Sept 20 Two more groups have told the Italian government they are interested in buying U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa's Italian plant, a government source said.

This brings to six the number of groups known or believed to be interested in the plant in Sardinia, which is threatened with closure.

They include Swiss commodities trader Glencore, Swiss industrial group Klesch, Italian wind power group Kite Gen, and an unnamed Chinese group.