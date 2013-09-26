MILAN, Sept 26 Italy is working on a temporary financial agreement with banks to keep struggling carrier Alitalia afloat, daily Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato as saying.

"Today the company has to be protected financially so that it can execute its restructuring plan and be able to struck alliances with others from a position of strength," Zanonato told the paper in an interview. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)