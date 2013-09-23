MILAN, Sept 23 Air France-KLM will
strengthen its role in Italian airline Alitalia SpA,
Italian transport minister Maurizio Lupi said on Monday.
"I expect that Air France will strongly reaffirm that
Alitalia is a strategic asset for Air France, and therefore that
there will be a strengthening of Air France's role," Lupi said
at the margins of an industry conference in Milan.
Air France-KLM owns 25 percent of the loss-making Alitalia
following the Italian firm's rescue from bankruptcy in 2008, and
media reports have predicted the Franco-Dutch group will decide
what to do with its stake in the coming week.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Naomi O'Leary)