MILAN Nov 12 Two members of an Italian
anarchist group were jailed on Tuesday for shooting a
businessman in 2012, judicial sources said, a crime that revived
fears of a return to the type of political violence common in
the 1970s.
Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of nuclear power plant
builder Ansaldo Nucleare, was shot in the leg by two men on a
motorbike outside his home in the northern port city of Genoa.
The Italian Anarchist Federation (FAI) claimed responsibility.
A Genoa court handed the two men sentences of 10 years and
eight months and nine years and four months for their
involvement in the attack. The judge said the fact that
terrorism was a motivating factor made the crime more serious,
the judicial sources said.
The same anarchist group has also claimed responsibility for
letter bombs sent to targets including former Deutsche Bank boss
Josef Ackermann, Italian newspaper offices and embassies. One
such device wounded the director of Italy's tax enforcement
agency, blowing off his finger.
