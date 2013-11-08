BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Nov 8 Italian fund manager Anima SGR may list early next year, an investor in the group said on Friday, confirming reports in the Italian press.
"I believe so," Claudio Sposito, the head of private equity firm Clessidra, said when asked if Anima would list on the stock market in early 2014.
Clessidra is an indirect investor in Anima through AM Holding, which owns 100 percent of the fund manager.
Clessidra owns 37 percent of AM Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano with a 35 percent stake and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena with neaniarly 23 percent. (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.