U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
ROME, July 25 Any buyer of Italian energy group Ansaldo Energia should be prepared to support growth and jobs in Italy, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said in Italy's parliament on Wednesday.
"It is important that we find an investor for Ansaldo Energia...that is convinced, committed and in a position to improve not only its success in the market but also investment and employment in Italy," Passera said when asked about the prospect of parent company Finmeccanica selling the business.
Siemens is set to offer around 1.3 billion euros ($1.57 billion) for Ansaldo, a joint venture between Italian group Finmeccanica and U.S. fundFirst Reserve, banking sources told Reuters last week. [ID: nL6E8IK6RN]
Finmeccanica has previously said it was looking to sell assets worth about 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 The landing gear of a FlyBe Group airplane collapsed during landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol on Thursday, causing it to veer off the runway. There were no injuries, the airport said in a statement.
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.