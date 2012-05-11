* Nuclear engineering executive was shot in leg
* Police say believe claim to be genuine
(Adds Equitalia bomb threat, comments, details)
By Ilaria Polleschi and Antonella Cinelli
GENOA/ROME, May 11 An Italian anarchist group
claimed responsibility for shooting and wounding the head of a
nuclear engineering company and said it would strike again,
spreading fears of a return to 1970s political violence in
crisis-hit Italy.
In a letter sent to daily Corriere della Sera on Friday, a
group calling itself the Olga Nucleus of the Informal Anarchist
Federation-International Revolutionary Front said it had
attacked the head of Ansaldo Nucleare to punish "one of the many
sorcerers of the atomic industry".
The group said it would target "murderous" aerospace and
defence giant Finmeccanica, the nuclear unit's parent
company and Italy's second-biggest industrial group, with a
string of actions that could ignite tension while the country
struggles with painful economic reforms.
"Finmeccanica means death and exploitation," the four-page
letter said, mentioning the Fukushima nuclear incident and
noting that the company supplies "racist" U.S. police forces,
"devastating" high-speed trains, and "lethal" fighter jets.
The shooting by masked gunmen of Ansaldo Nucleare head
Roberto Adinolfi in the port city of Genoa on Monday came as
Italy faces daily episodes of public anger at austerity measures
taken by Prime Minister Mario Monti's government to rein in the
country's spiralling public debt.
Genoa unions are planning to stage a protest in solidarity
with Adinolfi on Monday while Finmeccanica's CEO said the
company would not be deterred by violence: "An extremist is not
enough to change the way we work," he said.
Leaflets mentioning the hard-leftist "Red Brigades" movement
that spread terror in the 1970s and carrying their five-pointed
star logo were plastered on the walls of official buildings in
Legnano, about 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Milan, police said.
Italian police believe the claim of the Italian anarchic
group to be genuine and Genoa chief prosecutor Michele di Lecce
said he could not rule out further action.
The same anarchist group claimed last year to have sent
letter bombs targeting, among others, Deutsche Bank's boss Josef
Ackermann. One of these blew off a finger of the director
general of Italy's tax enforcement agency Equitalia in December.
On Friday, a suspect package containing powder but no
detonator was sent to an Equitalia office in Rome while in
Naples a citizen protest outside tax authority offices
degenerated into clashes with the police.
THREAT OF VIOLENCE
Tax hikes and tough labour and pension reforms introduced by
Monti's government have caused mounting resentment, although
protests generally have been peaceful and there have been no
real signs of organised political violence.
Yet, a wave of highly publicised suicides, especially among
debt-stricken entrepreneurs, have highlighted the human cost of
the crisis. Tax collectors, in particular, have become a hate
figure as businessmen crippled by a credit crunch and slow
business are struggling to keep up with high tax payments.
Last week, a 54-year-old businessman burst into an
Equitalia office and held an official hostage at gunpoint for
several hours before surrendering to police.
Monti condemned the latest incident and issued a statement
expressing solidarity with the agency's staff. He is due to meet
Equitalia management on Thursday.
In a speech to a small business association on Thursday,
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said he was increasingly
concerned by threats to Italy's social cohesion as the crisis
continues.
"The widespread social unease linked to the lack of work in
Italy is broader than statistics tell us," he said.
(Writing by Michel Rose and Lisa Jucca; Additional reporting by
Claudia Cristoferi, Antonella Cinelli, Danilo Masoni; Editing by
Myra MacDonald)