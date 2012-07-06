BRIEF-UK cuts discount rate for personal injury claims to minus 0.75 pct
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
MILAN, July 6 Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS has won contracts worth 289 million euros ($357.81 million) to help upgrade Rio Tinto's mining operations in Australia, the company said on Friday.
Ansaldo, which is 40 percent owned by Italian defense giant Finmeccanica, will provide a signalling system for trains delivering iron ore as part of Rio Tinto's 1,500km rail network stretching across Australia.
The signalling deal worth 253 million euros was signed with another contract to install an electronically controlled pneumatic breaking system, worth 36 million.
Under the agreement Ansaldo is to deliver the projects over five years to support Rio Tinto's operations in the Pilbara region in Western Australia.
The Genoa-based company employs 700 people across Australia.
Ansaldo's shares were up 1 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent fall in Italy's blue-chip stock index by 0739 GMT. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it has shortlisted two European Union countries and was in talks with regulators there to set up a new insurance base to continue servicing EU clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
BRATISLAVA, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak da