UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MILAN, Sept 3 Italian rail technology group Ansalso STS said on Monday it had appointed Christian Andi as Chief Financial Officer, at a time when parent company Finmeccanica is mulling selling the unit.
Andi, 39, will replace Alberto Milvio, Ansaldo STS said in a statement.
Finmeccanica, 30 percent owned by the state, is seeking to sell a series of non-core assets including its rail units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS to focus on its key aerospace and defence businesses and cut debt.
Japan's Hitachi is carrying out due diligence for AnsaldoBreda and possibly Ansaldo STS. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Cowell)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders