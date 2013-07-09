ROME, July 9 The head of Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said on Tuesday it was assessing whether car maker Fiat's stake increase in publisher RCS Mediagroup might raise any barriers to competition.

AGCM's Giovanni Pitruzzella told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Rome it was too early to say whether the move could lead to competition problems.

Fiat emerged as RCS Mediagroup's largest shareholder on June 28 with the surprise announcement it will almost double its stake to 20 percent. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby)