ROME, March 20 Italy's Antitrust Authority said on Friday it was investigating five companies that offer telecom and satellite TV services for possible violations of consumer rights while conducting telephone sales campaigns, a statement said.

Finance police in Rome and Milan conducted inspections at the offices of the Italian unit of Vodafone, Telecom Italia, Fastweb, H3g and satellite TV provider Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc, according to the statement.

The antitrust authority did not say how long the investigation would last or what the possible sanctions might be.

