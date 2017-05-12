ROME May 12 Italy's antitrust watchdog said on
Friday it was imposing a 3 million-euro ($3.3 million) fine on
messaging service Whatsapp for allegedly obliging users to agree
to sharing their personal data with its parent company
Facebook.
All 28 European Union data protection authorities asked
Whatsapp last year to stop sharing users' data with Facebook due
to doubts over the validity of users' consent.
The Italian agency said the application led users to believe
they would not have been able to continue using the service
unless they agreed to terms including sharing personal data.
Whatsapp did not immediately respond to an email asking for
comment on the fine. The amount is lower than the maximum 5
million euros the agency could have levied.
When the investigation was opened six months ago, at the
same time as the EU request, a Whatsapp spokeswoman said the
company was working with data protection authorities to address
their questions, and was committed to respecting the law.
The Italian agency said it had also found other aspects of
Whatsapp's terms of use were unfair, including allowing for
unexplained interruptions to service and only the provider
having the right to terminate the agreement.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie)