* To sign new tax deal with Italy in early 2016
* Deal with tax authorities to help judicial probe
* Apple facing tax scrutiny in several countries
MILAN, Dec 30 Apple Inc will pay
Italy's tax office 318 million euros ($348 million) to settle a
dispute over allegations it failed to pay taxes for six years, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The maker of iPhones and iPads will also sign an accord next
year on how to manage its tax liabilities from 2015 onward, the
source said.
The deal comes as the European Union and national
governments take a tougher stand against profit-shielding
arrangements used by multinational companies.
Italian prosecutors have been investigating allegations that
Apple failed to pay corporate taxes to the tune of 879 million
euros in 2008-2013 by reducing its taxable income when it booked
profits generated in Italy through its Irish subsidiary, sources
told Reuters earlier this year.
"Apple will pay the tax agency 318 million euros and will
sign a new tax accord for fiscal years 2015 onwards early next
year," the source said.
The tax office earlier confirmed a report in La Repubblica
newspaper that it had reached a deal with Apple, but declined to
say how much the U.S. company had agreed to pay.
The source said that while the judicial probe, which also
involves three Apple managers, remained open for now, the
settlement with the tax agency would likely have a positive
impact on the investigation.
Apple could not immediately be reached for comment.
Previously the company told Reuters that it is one of the
largest taxpayers in the world and paid every euro of tax it
owed wherever it did business.
The global financial crisis spurred cash-strapped
governments to crack down on tax avoidance and prompted
complaints that companies cutting their tax bills to the bare
minimum were getting an advantage in breach of EU rules.
The agreement with Italy comes as an EU tax ruling on
Apple's dealings with Ireland is looming. The EU last year
accused Ireland of swerving international tax rules by letting
Apple shelter profits worth tens of billions of dollars from
revenue collectors in return for maintaining jobs.
The ruling could have a "material" impact on Apple if it was
determined that Dublin's tax policies represented unfair state
aid, forcing the U.S. company to pay past taxes for up to 10
years, it has said.
Apple is one of several companies, including Google
and Amazon, to become the target of tax
inquiries in Europe and beyond.
The European Commission has already ordered Dutch
authorities to recover up to 30 million euros from U.S. coffee
chain Starbucks and Luxembourg to do the same with Fiat
Chrysler for their tax deals.
Apple is also facing criticism on its home turf in the
United States because of the so-called inversion deals, whereby
a company redomiciles its tax base to another country.
Apple holds $181.1 billion in offshore profits, more than
any other U.S. company, and would owe an estimated $59.2 billion
in taxes if it tried to bring the money back to the United
States, a recent study based on SEC filings showed.
In a recent interview with the CBS television news show "60
Minutes," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook dismissed as "total
political crap" the notion that the tech giant was avoiding
taxes. He also dismissed the idea of bringing profits back to
the United States because of the cost to the company.
"I don't think that's a reasonable thing to do," he said.
($1 = 0.9144 euros)
