ROME Jan 27 The European Union and the common
euro currency are stronger than they were a year ago and much
better positioned to resist any shocks stemming from a currency
crisis in Argentina, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on
Monday.
"The troubles in Argentina today find a European Union that
is much more solid, and a euro that is much more solid, and a
better ability to deal with this kind of concern," Letta told a
press conference in Rome.
The value of the peso plunged in recent days, causing
turbulence in wider emerging markets, after the Argentine
government altered restraints on its currency market.