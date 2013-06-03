* Negligence led to more than 2,000 asbestos-linked deaths
MILAN, June 3 A billionaire Swiss industrialist
convicted for his part in Italy's biggest asbestos scandal had
his jail sentence lengthened to 18 years on Monday, in a ruling
campaigners said would set a precedent for work-safety lawsuits.
Stephan Schmidheiny, found guilty of negligence that led to
more than 2,000 asbestos-related deaths, was also ordered to pay
millions of euros in damages to local authorities, victims and
their families by an appeals court in Turin.
The former owner of Swiss building material maker Eternit
was found guilty in February last year and originally sentenced
to 16 years in prison and ordered to pay other damages.
He was not immediately sent to jail - prison sentences in
Italy are often not enforced until appeals processes, which can
take years, are exhausted
The 65-year-old was not in court when the appeals judges
rejected his appeal against the sentence and extended it on
Monday.
A spokesman based in Zurich said the industrialist would now
take his case to Italy's top appeals court and dismissed the
ruling as "scandalous" and "absurd".
The Turin court also dropped charges against Belgian Eternit
shareholder and former company executive Jean Louis Marie
Ghislain de Cartier de Marchienne, who died on May 21 aged 91.
A WORLD WITHOUT ASBESTOS
Relatives of the victims and hundreds of others filled the
courthouse, some holding banners reading: "Eternit: Justice!"
"This verdict encourages the battle by victims and their
families for a world without asbestos and without that thirst
for profits that sacrifice human lives," victims' association
Osservatorio Nazionale Amianto said.
Prosecutors had said Schmidheiny intentionally failed to
install measures to prevent workers' health being affected by
asbestos at Eternit's Italian plants, which closed in 1986.
More than 6,000 people - including former employees and
residents of the four towns where the plants were located - are
seeking damages in the case.
Compensation awarded by the court included 20 million euros
to the Piedmont region and 31 million euros to the Casale
Monferrato townhall where Eternit had its main Italian plant.
Prosecutors said the lack of safety measures led to the
deaths of more than 2,000 people, mostly from cancer triggered
by contact with asbestos, and thousands of other cases of
chronic pulmonary disease, tumours and other illnesses over the
past four decades.
They affected workers and residents of Casale Monferrato and
Cavagnolo, two hill towns near Turin; the village of Rubiera in
northern Italy; and the seaside town of Bagnoli, outside Naples.
Asbestos fibres became popular from the late 19th century
onwards as a way to reinforce cement, often for roofing and
cladding, as well as adding sound absorption and heat
resistance.
Asbestos is now banned from building materials in much of
the West, but is still being used as insulation in developing
countries. The inhalation of asbestos fibres can cause lung
inflammation and cancer, and symptoms do not tend to appear for
many years.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)