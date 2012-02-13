TURIN, Italy Feb 13 An Italian court on
Monday sentenced a Swiss tycoon and a Belgian baron to 16 years
in jail for negligence that led to more than 2,000
asbestos-related deaths in the biggest trial of its kind.
Swiss Stephan Schmidheiny and Belgian Jean Louis Marie
Ghislain De Cartier De Marchienne were accused of intentionally
omitting to put in place measures to prevent asbestos damage at
Swiss firm Eternit's Italian plants.
The defendants, who were not in court, were charged for
their role as executives at Eternit's Italian affiliate Eternit
SpA. Their lawyers have said they bear no responsibility in the
case.
The company closed its Italian operations in 1986.
