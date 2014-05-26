MILAN May 26 Italy's asset manager industry saw inflows of 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in April, less than half the 18.8 billion euro inflows in March, industry body Assogestioni said on Monday.

Total inflows over the first four months of the year amounted to 36.5 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1,400 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)