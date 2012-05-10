MILAN May 10 Italian asset managers have reported record results in the first quarter of the year, boosted by booming performance fees and rocketing net interest income as they tapped cheap European Central Bank (ECB) funds to buy higher yielding Italian government bonds.

Mediolanum announced on Thursday a 160 percent jump in net profit to an all-time quarterly record of 179 million euros ($232 million), while rival Banca Generali published its strongest quarter ever on Tuesday.

Smaller peer Azimut also recorded a 141 percent increase in earnings with performance fees accounting for most of the 44 percent rise in revenue.

Two injections of three-year liquidity from the ECB in December and February under its long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) fuelled a stock market rally in the first three months of the year.

Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell off late-2011 highs that had threatened to plunge Italy into a Greek-style debt crisis and forced former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to resign.

The rebound in domestic government bond prices meant significant gains in the companies' securities portfolios, especially for Mediolanum, which is heavily exposed to Italian sovereign debt.

Mediolanum, partially owned by Berlusconi's family holding company Fininvest, has said it has accumulated roughly 11 billion euros in Italian government bonds, an amount four times the size of its market capitalisation, according to an analyst's estimate.

VOLATILE PROFIT COMPONENTS

Banca Generali's management on Monday estimated so-called carry trades accounted for 8 million of a more than doubled net interest income of 23.1 million euros in the first quarter.

The unit of Italy's biggest insurer Generali said it had put to work 1.6 billion euros of ECB funds, of which 1.3 billion euros were three-year facilities.

Mediolanum funded its carry trade with over 8 billion of LTRO/interbank funds boosting its net interest income to 83.5 millions from 44.2 millions in the first quarter of 2011.

Performance fees were a new source of profitability in the first quarter after being depressed by falling markets in 2011.

But in April renewed contagion fears sparked by Spanish banking and fiscal problems have turned the spotlight back on the eurozone debt crisis, causing a sell-off in risky assets and a widening of spreads between "periphery" and "core" Europe.

Profits at listed asset managers are nonetheless expected to remain strong this year, with analysts recently raising their forecasts.

Azimut has forecast its full-year net profit could still be in the region of 95-100 million euros, a rise on 2011 and in line with the 2010 result, even in the worse case scenario of no further performance fees.

However, Mediolanum's interest income is likely to have peaked this year and is set to decline going forward with the trading contribution likely to be a one-off, according to a recent note from Italian broker Equita.

Looking ahead analysts have said recently that the reliance on volatile components such as performance fees and LTRO net interest in 2012 could imply roughly flat profits in 2013 and a fall-back in 2014, when the effect of the LTRO comes to an end. ($1=0.7716 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)