ROME Oct 4 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta has signed a decree that gives the government special powers over assets considered of national strategic importance, including the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia, a government source said on Friday.

The decree also extends the special powers to the grids of power grid operator Terna and gas transport group Snam , according to a draft of the decree that was seen by Reuters last month. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Stephen Jewkes)