Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME Oct 4 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta has signed a decree that gives the government special powers over assets considered of national strategic importance, including the fixed-line network of Telecom Italia, a government source said on Friday.
The decree also extends the special powers to the grids of power grid operator Terna and gas transport group Snam , according to a draft of the decree that was seen by Reuters last month. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)