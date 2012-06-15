ROME, June 15 The Italian Cabinet approved legislation on Friday to sell state property and streamline the structure and staff levels at the economy ministry, Prime Minister Mario Monti said.

Speaking at a news conference, Monti said the government's so-called "growth decree" included measures to dispose of assets and reduce "the structure of the state".

A statement from Monti's office said asset sales would amount to an initial 10 billion euros, to be used to reduce the public debt and help to pay outstanding bills owed to the private sector.

Monti is under pressure to reduce Italy's huge stock of debt, equal to more than 120 percent of output. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)