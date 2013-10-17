Dollar Tree's sales rise 5 pct
March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Wednesday, as more customers visited its stores and also spent more on average.
ROME Oct 17 Italy should begin to sell state-owned assets, which will include both real estate and companies, as soon as possible, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.
The privatisation plan will include "both listed and unlisted companies" as well as buildings, Saccomanni told the foreign press in Rome, adding that the sales should go ahead "the sooner the better".
Italy is aiming to sell assets to help bring down its gigantic debt. Saccomanni gave no details about which companies may be involved in the asset sales.
He also said that Italy's banks had nothing to fear from an upcoming round of stress tests, which will be conducted all over Europe, aimed at measuring the strength of the lenders' capital.
* Q4 adj. profit 86 cents/shr vs. est. 79 cents/shr (Adds background; Updates shares)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.