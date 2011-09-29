(Adds background, details, frequencies auction)

ROME, Sept 29 Italy could raise 35-40 billion euros from sales of real estate and other state-owned assets to cut its public debt, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Real estate sales could be worth between 25 billion and 30 billion euros, and the sale of carbon emission permits could raise 10 billion euros, it said in a statement.

Italy, which has been sucked into the euro zone debt crisis, is struggling to convince markets and ratings agencies that it can reduce its huge public debt equal to around 120 percent of gross domestic product.

On Thursday it opened a seminar on state assets intended to assess their total value and how they can contribute to improving the country's strained public finances.

"Today a big structural reform gets underway to reduce the debt and to help the country's modernisation and growth," Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said.

The Treasury said measures to increase annual income from the management of its assets could reduce the budget deficit by 9.8 billion euros by 2020.

It estimated total state assets were worth 1.815 trillion euros, just marginally below the size of the public debt.

However, successive governments have talked for years about the possibility of raising countless billions of euros from selling assets from all sorts of assets from barracks to beaches, but with few practical results.

On a more modest scale, the Industry Ministry announced on Thursday that the auction to sell Italy's fourth generation mobile frequencies, which closed on Thursday, had raised almost 3.5 billion euros.

Most of the money has already been accounted for in the national budget. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)