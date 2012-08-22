RIMINI, Italy Aug 22 Italian road toll operator Atlantia expects to raise its financial targets for this year, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Wednesday.

"We think our accounts are solid thanks to international growth, and we also expect to improve our figures for this year," Castellucci told reporters at a conference in the coastal town of Rimini, without elaborating.

On Aug. 13, Atlantia, Italy's biggest road toll operator, said traffic on its main motorway network fell 4.7 percent in the main July-August holiday period from the year earlier.

(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones)