DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MILANO, July 13 Italy sold the top planned amount in bonds at an auction on Friday, overcoming a market test after Moody's overnight cut its rating on the euro zone's third-largest economy to just two notches above junk status.
The Treasury raised 5.25 billion euros at the sale, hours after Moody's cut Italy by two notches to 'Baa2'.
The unexpected rating downgrade pushed Italian bond yields higher ahead of the sale. But the Treasury placed a new three-year bond at an average 4.65 percent yield, below what it last paid on this maturity and its lowest since May.
In June Italy paid a six-month high of 5.3 percent at an auction which came just ahead of cliffhanging elections in Greece and soon after an unconvincing first deal to help Spanish banks.
Analysts said progress on Spain's bank bailout had somewhat helped ease pressures on peripheral euro zone debt, but sentiment remained extremely fragile.
The three-year sale was covered 1.73 times, up from a bid-to-cover of 1.59 in mid-June.
Italy also sold three bonds due in 2019, 2022 and 2023 which it no longer issues on a regular basis for a total of 1.75 billion euros. The March 2022 bond fetched a 5.82 percent yield and the August 2023 was sold at an average 5.89 percent rate.
Demand for the three bonds - which were probably specifically requested by primary dealers - totalled around 1.8 times the amount sold. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)