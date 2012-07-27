(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, July 27 Italy's six-month borrowing costs
fell to 2.45 percent at auction on Friday, as debt of stressed
euro zone countries rallied after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi signalled stronger action to defend the
single currency.
Draghi's reference in bold comments on Thursday to high
government borrowing costs helped Rome pay the lowest six-month
yield at auction since May, even though Germany's Bundesbank
poured cold water on market expectations of ECB action just
before the sale.
"The auction saw good demand and lower yields," said ING
strategist Alessandro Giansanti. "However, tensions remain."
At a similar sale a month ago, six-month yields had soared
to 2.96 percent, the highest since December, as investors
fretted about Spain's troubles and their impact on Italy.
Friday's 8.5 billion euro auction was covered 1.6 times, in
line with a month ago. Eight billion euros of maturing bills
likely helped demand.
"We saw good interest from small investors and -- for the
first time after a very long time -- also from foreign banks.
Yields would have come in even lower but for the Bundesbank's
comments," a bond trader at primary dealer bank said.
Germany's central bank said it remained critical of the
ECB's government bond purchase programme, which has been
mothballed since the ECB defended Italy and Spain last year.
On Thursday, Draghi had raised expectations the bank could
act to ease acute upwards pressure on Italian and Spanish bond
yields by saying the ECB was ready to do whatever it took within
its mandate to preserve the euro.
A sale of five- and 10-year bonds on Monday will offer a
better gauge of investor sentiment towards Italy, which has been
suffering due to fears that neighbouring Spain may need further
external aid as the bloc's debt crisis drags on.
Solid domestic demand, which has helped Italy retain market
access throughout the crisis, is geared towards shorter
maturities.
Analysts say volatile markets make it hard to predict the
outcome of the sale in terms of yields, but Rome's decision to
cancel a mid-August bond sale should support demand.
Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros in bonds, including
also 2015 bond it no longer sells on a regular basis.
See-sawing Italian yields were back below 6 percent on a
10-year maturity at mid-session on Friday after a report in
French daily Le Monde about a coordinated action to ease
pressure on bonds of stressed euro zone countries.
The newspaper, which cited unnamed sources, said the ECB was
willing to take part in the action on condition that governments
agreed to tap the bloc's bailout funds, the European Financial
Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism.
