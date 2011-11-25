UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ROME Nov 25 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday's bond auctions, at which the Treasury was forced to pay record yields to sell short term paper, did not reflect economic fundamentals.
"These rates are not a balanced indicator of the current economic situation and its prospects. They are a reflection of market dynamics," he said in a statement.
"They should be countered with credible measures such as those the government is working on. We are confident that in the appropriate time, the government will implement economic measures and define the structural interventions which are necessary."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.