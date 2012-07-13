DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
MILAN, July 13 Italian three-year borrowing costs eased well below 5 percent on Friday at a bond auction as the euro zone's third-largest economy passed a tough market test after Moody's overnight cut its sovereign rating to just two notches above junk status.
The Treasury sold 3.5 billion euros in bonds, at the top of its planned issue range.
The Treasury has still to publish results for the sale of three off-the-run bonds.
The unexpected rating downgrade pushed Italian bond yields higher ahead of the sale. But the Treasury placed a new three-year bond at an average 4.65 percent yield, below the 5.3 percent yield it last paid on this maturity and the lowest since May. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)