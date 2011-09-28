* Sells 5.5-9 bln euros of BTPs, CCTeu bonds
* 10-yr BTP yield seen at euro era high of around 5.90 pct
* Improved mkt climate to support demand
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Sept 28 Italian borrowing costs are set
to increase further at an auction on Thursday, the first
long-term sale since Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit
ratings, with the 10-year yield seen rising to a new euro
lifetime high of around 5.9 percent.
The Treasury plans to sell between 5.5 billion and 9 billion
euros in three-, five- and ten-year debt, and it has carefully
tailored its offer to help attract sufficient demand.
The euro zone's third largest economy, saddled with a public
debt pile of 1.9 trillion euros, has been fighting to stave off
a market crisis that has driven its bond yields towards levels
seen as unsustainable over the long-term.
Market pressure has eased somewhat over the last few days,
as investors held onto hopes that the euro zone's bailout fund
could be expanded.
But at 368 basis points the spread between 10-year Italian
BTPs and German Bunds is not far from the record high of 416
basis points it hit at the height of the crisis, and Italy is
benefitting less than Spain from the relative market respite.
Rome paid the most in three years at a short-term auction on
Tuesday.
"Italy pays a heavier toll because of its more fragile
political situation compared with Spain," said ING strategist
Alessandro Giansanti," referring to weeks of government
flip-flopping over a 60-billion euro austerity package approved
in parliament this month.
Political uncertainty and weak growth prospects were the
main reasons cited by Standard and Poor's when it downgraded
Italy by one-notch on Sept. 20.
To ease pressure on the 10-year segment, Italy is splitting
its issuance between a March 2022 BTP and an old August 2021
BTP, which traders say is sought after on the market.
The 2022 bond was first launched in August at a poorly
received auction where its yield nonetheless fell to 5.22
percent thanks to support from the European Central Bank, which
has been buying Italian bonds to keep a lid on yields.
At the market close on Wednesday, it was yielding 5.93
percent.
Analysts at Intesa SanPaolo noted Thursday's sale would be
settled in October, when they expected overall Italian gross
issuance to surpass maturing debt by about 20 billion euros.
Debt coming due frees up liquidity for reinvestments.
Helped by a more favourable climate, the sale is generally
expected not fall short of its minimum target, analysts said.
Italy is also selling a three-year BTP and a floating-rate
CCTeu bond.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Ron Askew)