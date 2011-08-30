ROME Aug 30 All 24 lots will go to auction in Italy's sale of fourth generation mobile phone frequencies starting on Wednesday, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Italian treasury received bids from Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI),Vodafone (VOD.L), Wind VIP.N and 3 Italia 0013.HK on Tuesday, the sources said.

A sale of all lots in the auction could raise up to 3.1 billion euros, above the 2.4 billion originally expected, the sources said. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)