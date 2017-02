ROME Nov 29 Good demand allowed the Italian Treasury to sell a maximum allocation of the first two lines of mid and long term BTP bonds on offer at an auction on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy said in a statement.

Italy was forced to pay euro-era record yields of over 7 percent on its three and 10-year government bonds but sold 7.5 billion euros of the bonds, close to its maximum target level of 8 billion euros.

