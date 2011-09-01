MILAN, Sept 1 Italian employers' group Confindustria slammed the government's austerity package as "weak and inadequate" on Thursday and said it was worried about how the government was handling Italy's economic situation.

The group said in a statement it had "strong concern for how the serious situation of Italy's public finances and the economic recovery is being dealt with".

"The package that is being laboriously shaped seems weak and inadequate", it said.

Confindustria said the 45.5 billion euro ($65.29 billion) austerity package, which is facing several amendments, "underlines the risks that inadequate management of these problems can have for Italy and all of Europe".

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari))

($1=.6969 Euro)