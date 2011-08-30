ROME Aug 30 Italy's austerity plan currently
going through parliament is in line with recommendations made
this month in a letter from the European Central Bank, a senior
Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday.
"We consider it is basically consistent with the letter,
which wasn't a letter from the ECB but a letter from the ECB and
the Bank of Italy," Ignazio Visco, deputy director general of
the central bank told a senate hearing on Tuesday.
He said the ECB's intervention to buy Italian bonds, which
has contributed to easing the market tensions which had
threatened to drive Italy's borrowing costs to unsustainable
levels was not connected to the austerity package.
"This is not a letter like a letter from the International
Monetary Fund which says that, 'on condition that you do such
and such you will have this loan'. It's nothing like that at
all," he said.
"It's a letter in which nothing at all is promised by the
ECB or the European system of central banks, still less in which
any measures that might be undertaken might be announced."
The letter has so far not been made public despite repeated
calls from the centre-left opposition.
