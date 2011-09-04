CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 The head of Italy's
Confindustria employers federation said on Sunday she was
worried that the European Central Bank may end its programme of
buying Italian government debt.
The ECB began the intervention last month to try to hold
down yields and stop Rome's borrowing costs spiralling out of
control but it has since stepped up pressure on the centre-right
government to move more quickly on budget savings.
"Our biggest concern is that the ECB might halt its
purchases of Italian bonds, which would cause spreads to widen
again," Confindustria leader Emma Marcegaglia told reporters at
a business conference.
"In this case, Italy would have huge problems," she said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by James Mackenzie)