ROME, Aug 26 Italy's 45.5 billion euro austerity package would need to be reassessed by European Union authorities if proposed revisions changed it significantly, an Italian Treasury source told Reuters on Friday.

Italy's centre-right government approved the mix of spending cuts and tax hikes earlier this month to meet European Central Bank demands for action but is now discussing several proposed tweaks as the package makes its way through parliament.

The main opposition Democratic Party has announced a raft of alternative proposals, while business leaders have suggested scrapping a planned hike to a tax on energy firms, and proposed an increase in value-added tax (VAT) instead.

"The austerity budget, as unanimously approved by the cabinet, got a convinced thumbs up from the EU not only in terms of the size of the cuts but also in terms of its complexity," a Treasury source told Reuters.

"Modifying doesn't mean changing it completely, because that would mean sending it back for re-evaluation."

As Italy got drawn into the euro zone debt crisis in recent weeks, the ECB demanded the country bring forward its target to balance the budget to 2013 as a condition for keeping its debt yields in check by buying Italian bonds.

The new austerity package must be passed by mid-October and Italy is under pressure from markets and its international partners to approve it considerably earlier.

Italy's largest trade union has described the current measures as "unfair and wrong" and plans to hold a one-day general strike on Sep. 6 in protest.

The government has insisted that the overall size of the deficit cuts will not change. But many even in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's PDL party are troubled by some measures, notably a "solidarity tax" on incomes above 90,000 euros ($129,000).

Debate over the package has also heightened tension in the ruling coalition, as proposals from the PDL to raise the retirement age have been fiercely opposed by their Northern League allies.

($1 = 0.697 Euros)