CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 Italian Economy
Minister Giulio Tremonti repeated his call for jointly issued
euro bonds on Sunday, warning that there would otherwise be big
problems for the euro zone.
"The euro bonds will absolutely be done," he told a business
conference in the northern Italian town of Cernobbio. "Either we
do euro bonds or we will have critical problems."
The idea has been strongly opposed by Germany, which fears
that they would push up its borrowing costs and reduce
incentives for weaker economies such as Greece and Italy to
reform their economies.
