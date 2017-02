ROME Aug 30 Italian economic growth in 2011 is unlikely to be much more than 0.7 percent, Enrico Giovannini, the head of statistics agency ISTAT said on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Senate budget committee, Giovannini noted that the growth overhang -- or level of growth reached so far this year -- amounted to 0.7 percent and that it was unlikely that the final growth level would be much different. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi)