* VAT to rise to 21 pct, high earners hit by special levy
* Senate approval expected Wednesday after confidence vote
* Italy's biggest union holds general strike
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, Sept 6 Italy's centre-right government
promised on Tuesday to hike value-added tax as it bowed to
market pressure for more action on its swollen debt and ignored
mass street protests against its austerity measures.
With Italian bonds coming under renewed attack, Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi met ministers as the Senate began a
debate opening the way for approval of the 45.5 billion euro
package on Wednesday.
The air of crisis was heightened by anti-austerity rallies
across the country after Italy's powerful CGIL union called a
one-day strike to protest the programme, which includes a
measure it says will make it easier to sack workers.
After days of fruitless wrangling over funding gaps in the
plan, the government agreed to raise the 20 percent VAT bracket
to 21 percent in a move that employers federation Confindustria
estimated could raise 3.7 billion euros a year.
It also set a special 3 percent levy on incomes of over
500,000 euros, although to add to the already high level of
confusion over the package, Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa
said later the threshold would be lowered to 300,000 euros.
Ministers will also approve the introduction into the
constitution of a "golden rule" on balanced budgets and transfer
provincial government functions to the regions in a move to
simplify local administrations.
Other changes would delay retirement for women employed in
the private sector from 2014.
A confidence vote will be called which should see the
package passed in Senate on Wednesday, offering some reassurance
ahead of Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank
governing council which has been pushing Rome for action.
Approval in the lower house would then be needed for the
package to be passed.
"The VAT hike and the willingness to work on pension reform
will help reassure markets," said Barclays Capital economist
Fabio Fois. "That said, in order to turn market sentiment
decisively, they have to work more on growth measures."
With markets alarmed at Italy's lack of progress in reining
its 1.9 trillion euro debt, Rome's borrowing costs have risen
inexorably for more than a week, despite intervention by the ECB
to hold yields down by purchasing Italian bonds on the market.
The premium that investors require to hold Italian paper
rather than benchmark German bonds reached 369 basis points by
late afternoon on Tuesday, more than 30 points above the
equivalent Spanish spread.
STRIKE
Italy's European partners have been furious at the
government's handling of the austerity measures with European
Energy Commissioner Guenter Oettinger, delivering a brutal
assessment late on Tuesday.
"Italy is governed appallingly badly," the former premier of
the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg told a conference in
Berlin, accusing Berlusconi's government of irresponsibility and
saying the ECB had been "cheated".
As the government scrambled with the last minute changes to
the package, intended to balance the budget by 2013, protestors
held rallies in around 100 towns and cities across the country.
Protests in Italy have not matched the "indignados"
demonstrations in Spain or the mass rallies in Syntagma Square
in Athens but Tuesday's strike brought out simmering anger at
the burdens imposed on ordinary Italians by more than a decade
of economic stagnation.
"It's wrong to target people like me. I am on the poverty
line. I only make 1,000 euros a month," said Marco Vacca, a 49
year-old employee of an industrial laundry who joined a rally of
thousands outside Rome's central rail terminal.
The CGIL, which has not been joined by more moderate unions,
said about 60 percent of workers were on strike in sectors
affected by the stoppage, roughly in line with other big
protests this year.
"ALARMING SIGNAL"
The new budget measures came after a stark warning from
President Giorgio Napolitano who said on Monday that markets had
sent an "alarming signal" of the need for urgent action to
restore faith in public finances.
He said there was time to insert measures "capable of
reinforcing the efficiency and credibility" of the austerity
package passed in parliament last month.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti had long resisted any
change to VAT, fearing it would hit consumer demand in Italy's
stagnant economy but he failed to come up with any other source
for the billions of euros of extra revenue needed.
The new tax on high earners, a revised version of an earlier
levy that was proposed and then abandoned, is only expected
raise a few tens of millions of euros.
Italy has wrestled with sluggish growth and one of the
world's highest levels of public debt for years but a modest
deficit, high private savings and a conservative banking system
had kept it largely on the margins of the crisis until July.
Berlusconi's government, which until recently boasted of
keeping Italy out of the crisis, has struggled to build a
defence against the market pressure, hampered by deep divisions
in its own ranks over tax and pension issues.
Measures ranging from a tax on high earners, retirement
delays for some university graduates, cuts to local government
funding or the abolition of small town councils have been
proposed, then dropped with bewildering speed.
