* Package aims to calm markets, balance budget in 2013
* Demonstrators clash with police as vote takes place
* Tremonti expected to outline measures to EU partners
Friday
By Deepa Babington
ROME, Sept 14 The Italian parliament gave final
approval on Wednesday to a much-altered austerity plan aimed at
stemming a debt crisis engulfing the euro zone's third largest
economy.
The final vote on the 54-billion-euro ($73.8 billion) mix of
tax hikes and spending cuts passed in the lower house of
parliament by a comfortable 14 votes, after the government also
won a confidence vote on the package earlier in the day.
The focus now shifts to whether a weak and scandal-plagued
government can implement the promised reforms and if more
austerity measures will be needed to head off a crisis that has
driven Italy's borrowing costs close to unmanageable levels.
Italian officials have said further measures could be
introduced, with possible options including the sale of state
properties and other assets as well as longer term structural
reforms to spur growth.
The bill's chaotic passage through parliament has exposed
deep divisions in Berlusconi's fractious coalition, triggered
street protests and raised doubts about Italy's will to follow
through on plans to balance the budget by 2013. The upper house
Senate approved the plan on Sept. 7.
"Now the key is determination and implementation of the
measures," International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Christine Lagarde told La Stampa daily ahead of Wednesday's
votes.
"It's the only way to convince markets and other partner
countries of the seriousness of the initiatives taken."
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti is expected to explain the
package to his euro zone counterparts at a gathering in Poland
on Friday, an official preparing the meeting said.
Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with riot police outside
parliament as the final voting took place, letting off
firecrackers, and overturning bins and parked motorcycles.
Markets, on edge over Greece, have turned on Italy with a
vengeance over the past two months, hammering bonds and banking
stocks due to concerns about a chronically stagnant economy and
the sustainability of a 1.9-trillion-euro debt mountain.
Bond buying by the European Central Bank offered a brief
respite but a spike in yields over the past week triggered fresh
alarm bells, underlining how far market sentiment has swung
against Italy.
Yields on Italy's 10-year bonds dropped back to around 5.6
percent on Wednesday, but still uncomfortably close to the 6
percent level topped before the ECB intervention.
The spread over benchmark German debt also eased to 374
basis points on Wednesday after going past 400 points on Tuesday
, while Milan's blue-chip stock index
pared back early losses to rise 2.7 percent.
CHINESE FEARS
Too big to bail out like smaller Greece and Ireland, Italy
has the potential to trigger a breakdown that could tear the
single currency apart.
Along with a public debt burden that is second only to
Greece in the euro zone at 120 percent of gross domestic
product, Italy has one of the world's most sluggish economies.
Some analysts expect it to tip back into recession next year.
Nearly a third of its youth are unemployed, its labour
market is strangled by laws that make it nearly impossible to
fire anyone but temporary workers, and its state bureaucracy is
riddled with inefficiencies and high costs.
"Italy is the key to contain this crisis," said Domenico
Lombardi, president of the Oxford Institute for Economic Policy
and a senior fellow at Washington's Brookings Institution.
"It is the last window of opportunity before a serious
prospect of a meltdown of the euro."
Plagued by sex scandals, corruption trials and squabbling
partners, Berlusconi's own position looks increasingly shaky.
A premier who came to power promising to save Italy from
Communists and leftists bent on tax hikes has now been forced to
raise taxes and court China to prop up Italian bonds.
"The hope that the Chinese breathe oxygen into Italy by
buying a bit of bonds is a historic embarrassment," Gian Antonio
Stella wrote in the Corriere della Sera daily. "And what if they
now leave us to boil?"
Berlusconi has tempered his perennial optimism with dire
predictions of Italy ending up like Greece without the austerity
plan. Italians, however, are unimpressed and have responded with
public protests and strikes.
The media magnate's fragile coalition fought over the
austerity package for weeks, chopping and changing the plan four
times before the final version was agreed in the face of
opposition to key parts by Economy Minister Tremonti.
The measures included in Wednesday's austerity package
include a one percentage point increase in value added tax,
bringing forward plans to increase the pension age for women and
a special levy on energy companies.
