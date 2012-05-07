* Industry minister wants "concrete facts" from EU on growth
* Urges more EU investment on infrastructure, technology
* Government party economic spokesman urges delay approving
fiscal compact
* Says Italy austerity has been "mistaken", imposed by
Germany
(Combines stories, adds quotes)
By Elvira Pollina
BRESCIA, Italy, May 7 Italy on Monday responded
to Francois Hollande's victory in France's presidential election
by redoubling its calls for "concrete" steps to boost growth in
the EU, with one ruling party calling for higher deficit
targets.
"Europe has to give concrete signs that it believes in
growth," Industry Minister Corrado Passera told reporters in the
northern city of Brescia, calling for greater EU investments in
infrastructure and technology.
Passera said he hoped to see Hollande's election victory
followed by "concrete facts" on a pro-growth agenda for Europe.
He added that this did not mean that rigorous fiscal policy
should be abandoned.
The economic spokesman for one of the two main parties
supporting Prime Minister Mario Monti's government, however,
called on Monti to ease off on austerity, raise deficit goals
and delay approval of new EU rules on public finances.
Hollande's victory marked an opportunity for Italy to end
"mistaken economic policy choices" dictated by Germany, said
Stefano Fassina, who is responsible for the economic policy line
of the centre-left PD.
Monti should now "delay parliamentary approval of the EU
fiscal compact (on tougher budgetary rules) and at the same time
slow the process towards deficit reduction", Fassina told La
Stampa daily, calling for a sharp increase in public investment.
On Sunday, following Hollande's victory, Monti called the
French President-elect to offer his congratulations and renew a
call for a greater focus on growth.
"Responsible public finance policy is a necessary but
certainly not sufficient condition for the key objective: a
sustainable growth which can create jobs and produce social
equity," he said in a statement.
"For this reason, it is fundamental that Europe urgently
adopts concrete policies for growth," he said.
Only last month, Monti delayed by one year the goal of
balancing the budget in 2013 which his predecessor Silvio
Berlusconi agreed with Italy's partners last summer.
Fassina is one of the more leftist members of the PD and his
views may not be shared by some of the party's more centrist
members.
Hollande has pledged to swing policy away from simple
austerity to growth. More than half the vote in Greece in an
election on Sunday also went to anti-austerity parties.
Hollande's victory marked "a defeat for the blind austerity
advocated by the European Central Bank which is dragging
everyone down, and so we must go in the opposite direction, the
one that can save us from a shipwreck," Fassina said.
The PD forced Monti to compromise on his original labour
market reform proposal which is still before parliament,
insisting that he modify a plan to ease firing restrictions.
Monti has been among the forefront of European leaders
saying growth much not be forgotten in the drive for austerity,
though critics say his pro-growth rhetoric has not been matched
by his policy choices.
(Additional reporting and writing by Gavin Jones. Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)