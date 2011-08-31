Aug 31 * EU calls for more measures to boost growth

* Pension changes fiercely resisted by unions, professionals

* Doubts over funding shortfall

(Adds quotes, background, details)

By Paolo Biondi

ROME, Aug 31 Italy's centre-right government appears set to drop an amendment on pensions from its reworked austerity plan, adding to confusion over the 45.5 billion euro ($65.6 billion) programme now making its way through parliament.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday the measure, which would delay retirement for many university graduates, would be dropped from the final package just two days after it was unveiled on Monday.

It had been fiercely criticised by unions and professionals including doctors, many of whom would have been forced to delay retirement for several years even if they had paid contributions for the years spent at university. The change would also have disqualified years spent in military service.

The latest U-turn in an increasingly tangled process came as the European Union added its voice to calls on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to include more reforms to boost growth in the plan, aimed at balancing the budget by 2013.

The austerity package, passed hastily this month to try to stem a market panic which had threatened to drag Italy into a Greek-style crisis, has been heavily criticised for a lack of precision and for a lack of structural reforms.

In an unusually forthright comment, a spokesman for Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said the package as it currently stood did not do enough to stimulate growth in the chronically sluggish Italian economy.

"The European Commission hopes that growth-boosting measures will have more weight," Amadeu Altafaj, one of Rehn's spokesmen told reporters after a regular news briefing.

The remark follows similar comments from a Bank of Italy deputy director general Ignazio Visco on Tuesday, who told a Senate committee that growth in the euro zone's third largest economy was likely to be below one percent this year and next.

SHORTFALL

Wednesday's move on pensions follows the scrapping of a proposed "solidarity tax" on high earners and a reduction in cuts to local authority funding and leaves the government with a shortfall estimated at more than 5 billion euros.

Wrangling over the package has caused severe tension in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's government and more changes are likely before the amended package, due to go to the lower house next week, is passed in parliament later in September.

Ministers have so far excluded any increase in VAT, a measure that had been widely speculated about, and are counting on so-far undefined plans to fight tax evasion to fill the gap.

"In this phase, we're not going to act on VAT or use new taxes," Luigi Casero, Economy Ministry undersecretary, told SkyTG24 news television. "The hypothesis we're working on is to make up for the solidarity tax through revenues coming from stronger measures against tax evasion."

Doubts about how realistic this will turn out to be given the failure by successive governments to deal with the problem have fuelled worries of a renewed selloff of Italian bonds, especially following a poorly received auction on Tuesday.

Italy came close to disaster last month after doubts over the sustainability of a public debt amounting to 120 percent of gross domestic product caused a market selloff that sent yields on its 10-year bonds soaring to unmanageable levels.

Only intervention by the European Central Bank, which stepped into the market to buy bonds, brought yields down below 6 percent. However even at current levels of around 5 percent they remain too high, the Bank of Italy's Visco told the Senate.

Many analysts expect close to zero growth next year, when austerity will bite in a country seen as too big to bail out if issuing bonds to cope with a 1.9 trillion euro debt burden becomes prohibitively expensive.

On Wednesday, the Treasury said it had already covered more than 70 percent of its 430 billion euro debt issuance programme for 2011, prompting the spread over benchmark German 10 year bonds to narrow to below 300 basis points. (Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan) (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Heinrich) ($1=.6926 Euro) ($1 = 0.693 Euros)