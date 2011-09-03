* Trichet says "absolutely decisive" to pass budget measures
* Makes no comment on ECB bond buying programme
* Foreign Minister says ECB will not withdraw support
* Pressure on Italy growing as bond spreads widen
(Adds comment from foreign minister on ECB bond buying)
By Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet kept up warnings over Italy's strained
public finances on Saturday, telling the struggling centre-right
government it must act quickly to reassure nervous markets.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, hit by a renewed bout of
scandal this week, has caused growing alarm over the failure of
his divided government to pass clear measures to cut back
Italy's 1.9 trillion euro ($2,726 billion) debt mountain.
Speaking after a week of steadily rising market pressure on
Italian bonds, Trichet repeated that the government had to meet
last month's pledge of a clear plan to balance the budget by
2013 and pass reforms to boost Italy's stagnant economy.
"This is absolutely decisive to consolidate and reinforce
the quality and the credibility of the Italian strategy and its
creditworthiness," he told a conference in the northern Italian
town of Cernobbio which echoed similar comments a day earlier.
The European Central Bank, which has been buying Italy's
bonds in the market to try to hold down yields and stop its
borrowing costs spiralling out of control, has been stepping up
warnings that Rome must act quickly.
There has been some speculation that it might reduce its
bond purchases to put pressure on Rome to act more quickly to
pass a much disputed 45.5 billion euro package of austerity
measures now going through parliament.
However, any sign of the ECB cutting back its bond-buying
programme would risk triggering a market selloff that could tip
the euro zone's third economy into a Greek-style emergency.
Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said Rome would be pressing
the ECB not to withdraw his support and added that he was
confident it would not halt its intervention.
"I would rule out the ECB stopping help to Italy and Spain
in this way," he told reporters in Cernobbio.
According to participants at a closed-door session at the
conference, Trichet declined to speak about the programme.
"I'm not going to tell you what we're doing on bond buying
but we have a meeting next week," Trichet told the conference,
according to three different witnesses, apparently referring to
next week's regular Governing Council meeting.
Underlining the growing urgency of the situation, the
premium investors demand to hold Italian debt rather than
benchmark German bonds rose on Friday to 331 basis points, the
highest since the ECB started buying Italian paper in August.
Yields on 10-year Italian bonds ended the week at 5.29
percent, creeping back up towards the 7 percent level generally
regarded as unmanageable.
POLITICAL DIVISIONS
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said successive
governments had failed to prevent a mountainous public debt from
getting out of control, and swift action was essential.
"We have hesitated from resolutely and coherently addressing
constraints that should have been loosened and broken from the
heavy weight of accumulated public debt," he told the meeting.
Napolitano has played a prominent role in the crisis, using
his authority as head of state to cut through political
rivalries and broker a series of agreements on budget measures.
But cabinet divisions have hampered efforts to finalise the
package. Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti appears increasingly
at odds with Berlusconi and the rest of the government.
Speculation persists that the government may fall before the
end of its term in 2013, perhaps to be replaced for a limited
time by a government of technocrats.
Napolitano declined to comment when asked if the current
government was in a position to tackle the situation.
"Should there one day be a government crisis ... I will take
my responsibility, as per my mandate, of proposing a solution,"
he told a question-and-answer session.
On Saturday, Berlusconi's office denied a report in the
daily Corriere della Sera that he had attacked Tremonti's
insistence on budget rigour even at the expense of economic
growth, the latest in a long series of such reports.
Disagreements over taxes and pensions have led to a series
of U-turns over the past week. A tax on high earners and a rise
in the pension age have been proposed, then dropped within days.
Doubts about Berlusconi's focus on the austerity plan were
heightened this week when magistrates arrested a businessman
linked to a 2009 prostitution scandal on suspicion of trying to
extort as much as half a million euros from the premier.
Berlusconi has denied making any illicit payments, accusing
what he calls politically motivated magistrates of trying to
bring him down and dismissing the case as absurd.
He has survived dozens of scandals over issues ranging from
tax fraud to underage prostitution and the impact of the latest
affair is unclear but newspapers have printed extensive extracts
of wiretapped conversations which could prove damaging.
(Additional reporting by Laura Viggiano in Naples)
(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
($1=.6969 Euro)