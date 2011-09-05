* Senate debate on austerity plan due to open 1430 GMT
* Senate approval expected by weekend, lower house follows
* Italy's biggest union calls general strike for Tuesday
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 6 The Italian parliament begins
debating a much criticised austerity package on Tuesday after
President Giorgio Napolitano issued a stark warning that urgent
action was needed to restore trust in public finances.
Italy's largest trade union, the CGIL, has called a general
strike against the measures and plans rallies across the country
on Tuesday, underlining the air of emergency in the euro zone's
third largest economy.
In a statement after markets closed, Napolitano said a
selloff of Italian government bonds on Monday had sent an
"alarming signal" that markets had lost faith in Italy.
"It is a sign of the persistent difficulty in regaining
trust as is urgently and indispensably required," he said,
adding that he urged all parties not to block measures needed to
restore credibility.
He said there was still time to insert measures "capable of
reinforcing the efficiency and credibility" of the austerity
package passed in parliament last month which is currently
undergoing revision.
Tuesday's debate in the Senate is due to start at 4.30 p.m.
(1430 GMT) with upper house approval possible as early as
Wednesday after the centre-left opposition Democratic Party said
late on Monday it was willing to allow a swift vote.
The package would then move to the lower house before final
approval, originally expected by Sept. 20.
The European Central Bank has been shielding Rome from the
full force of the market by purchasing Italian bonds in a bid to
hold down yields and stop borrowing costs from flying to
unsustainable levels.
But its patience has been stretched by the chaotic manner in
which the austerity package has been handled and by the absence
of concrete steps to meet the government's pledge of balancing
the budget by 2013.
On Monday, Mario Draghi, who takes over as head of the ECB
in November, stepped up calls for Italy to act, delivering a
pointed warning that the central bank's willingness to continue
buying bonds "should not be taken for granted".
YIELDS CLIMB
In a clear sign of rising market worries, yields on Italian
10 year bonds climbed to nearly 5.6 percent on Monday,
approaching the levels of more than 6 percent seen before the
ECB began buying bonds last month.
The premium investors demand to buy Italian bonds rather
than benchmark German debt widened to 369 basis points, more
than 30 points higher than the equivalent Spanish spread as
Italy has moved firmly to the centre of the euro zone crisis.
Italy's European partners have been watching with mounting
alarm as government wrangling has overshadowed the package and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of her party on
Monday that the situation in Italy was "extremely fragile."
Italy has wrestled with sluggish growth and one of the
world's highest levels of public debt for years but a modest
deficit, high private savings and a conservative banking system
had kept it largely on the margins of the crisis until July.
Berlusconi's government, which until recently boasted
repeatedly of keeping Italy out of the crisis, has struggled to
build a defence against the market pressure, hampered by deep
divisions in its own ranks over tax and pension issues.
Measures ranging from a tax on high earners, retirement
delays for some university graduates, cuts to local government
funding proposed or the abolition of small town councils have
been proposed and then dropped with bewildering speed.
In their place, the increasingly beleagured Economy Minister
Giulio Tremonti is putting his faith in stepped up measures to
combat tax evasion despite a long history of failure by
successive Italian governments.
Berlusconi and Tremonti have appeared increasingly at odds
over the package, heightening speculation of a possible
political crisis which could bring down the government.
Further complicating the picture, Berlusconi has also been
hit by a fresh legal case, following the arrest of a businessman
last week on charges of attempted extortion of the premier in
connection with a two-year old prostitution scandal.