* Lower house vote on 54 bln euro plan expected next week
* Approval secured in Senate after confidence vote
* Cabinet approves balanced budget amendment
(Combines stories, adds background)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Sept 8 Italy's lower house of parliament
will begin debating the government's 54 billion euro package of
revised austerity measures on Monday before a vote later in the
week, officials said on Thursday.
The programme, aimed at balancing the budget by 2013, was
approved in the Senate on Wednesday following mounting pressure
on Italian government bonds and growing impatience among Rome's
European partners.
The package, agreed after multiple changes, includes a 1
percentage point hike in value-added tax, adjustments to pension
rules and a special 3 percent levy on incomes over 300,000 euros
($422,000) as well as cuts to government spending.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right cabinet also
signed off on a planned constitutional amendment that would bind
governments to running balanced budgets from 2014 onwards unless
an exception were sanctioned by a vote in parliament.
In a statement issued after the cabinet meeting, Economy
Minister Giulio Tremonti said the amendment, which echoes
similar proposals by other European governments, would be
accompanied by "other important reform texts".
Under the amendment, which needs a two-thirds majority to
pass in parliament, an article would be inserted into the
constitution reading: "The state budget respects the balance of
revenue and expenditure."
The amendment would prevent governments from running a
deficit "unless in adverse phases of the economic cycle within
the limits it decides or due to a state of necessity which
cannot be supported with ordinary budget decisions".
A state of necessity would only be declared under
exceptional circumstances after a vote requiring an absolute
majority in both houses of parliament, the text said.
"In consequence, the 'balanced budget' will not only be an
accounting criterion, it will be a principle of extremely high
political and civic value," Tremonti said.
Italy's stepped up efforts to tighten its public finances
follow two months of market turmoil which have seen Italian
government bonds hammered over doubts about the sustainability
of its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile.
Italy's borrowing costs shot up to levels that it could not
afford to keep paying and crisis was only averted by exceptional
intervention by the European Central Bank, which has been buying
Italian bonds to keep yields down to manageable levels.
(Writing by James Mackenzie, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
($1=.7109 Euro )
($1 = 0.712 Euros)