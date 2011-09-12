* Austerity plan debate due to begin in lower house Monday
ROME, Sept 12 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi on Monday promised an austerity bill would be
approved quickly without further changes, seeking to calm fears
that Italy had lost the will to push through the unpopular plan.
The 54-billion-euro package, aimed at balancing the budget
by 2013, is in the final stages of a parliamentary approval
process after weeks of changes to the measures, squabbling among
allies and public protests that have unnerved European partners
and bond markets.
Berlusconi said the package would be passed by the lower
house of parliament this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday.
The chamber is due to begin discussing the bill later on Monday.
The 74-year-old media magnate said he was "urgently"
travelling to Brussels to reassure European leaders over the
chaos around the deficit-cutting measures, dismissing
accusations the trip was timed to avoid a Tuesday appointment
with magistrates.
"It's absurd -- thanks to the behaviour of the opposition
and its newspapers, a lot of confusion has been created around
our austerity package," Berlusconi told Italian television.
"It has made European authorities and institutions think the
government wants to take a step back on the approval of the
austerity budget and that we're not seriously committed to
making the sacrifices needed to balance the budget by 2013."
The package to "save Italy" -- which now includes a 1
percent hike in sales tax, bringing forward the pension age for
some women and a 3 percent levy on incomes over 300,000 euros
($422,000) -- will be spared further chopping and changing, he
promised.
MARKET PRESSURE GROWS
Financial markets have yet to be convinced, however with a
T-Bill auction on Monday sending the government's cost of
borrowing over 12 months surging to a three-year high
.
The premium that 10-year Italian government bonds pay over
safer German Bunds rose above 380 basis points in early trading
from just below 370 basis points on Friday, while the cost of
insuring Italian debt against default hit a record high on
Monday.
Italian bond yields spiked to more than 400 basis points
last month over fears on Italy's ability to cut its 1.9 trillion
euro debt pile, falling back only after the European Central
Bank stepped in to buy Italian bonds.
They began to creep up again as Berlusconi's government
dithered over the austerity budget and measures to stimulate
growth in the euro zone's third largest economy, whose public
debt is equivalent to 120 percent of gross domestic product.
Friday's announcement that ECB board member Juergen Stark
was stepping down over his opposition to the bond-buying policy
and fears of a default in neighbouring Greece have kept up
pressure on yields.
Italy's blue-chip stock index also tumbled 3.6
percent on Monday alongside a broader slump in European markets.
In more bad news for Italy, data showed industrial output
fell unexpectedly in July, adding to signs it is struggling to
kickstart its stagnant economy.
Adding to Berlusconi's worries, the list of influential
voices demanding he step down has grown even as he insists he
will see out his term ending in 2013.
The latest to demand his resignation was his old
ally-turned-enemy Gianfranco Fini, who made the appeal days
after the head of Italy's business lobby said the government
should step aside if it could not handle Italy's problems.
Fini's split with Berlusconi last year appeared to set in
motion a steady decline in the media mogul's fortunes. Since
then, Berlusconi has faced an embarrassing prostitution scandal,
corruption trials, a public spat with his economy minister and a
widening rift with his Northern League ally.
A premier who appeared invincible when he came to power for
a third time in 2008 now faces slumping ratings and Italians
taking to the streets to show their contempt for an austerity
budget many see as unfair.
